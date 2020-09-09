Home Business Afghan vice president unharmed in attack in Kabul: spokesman By

Afghan vice president unharmed in attack in Kabul: spokesman By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
2/2

© . Amrullah Saleh first vice-presidential candidate of Ashraf Ghani speaks during the presidential election campaign in Kabul, Afghanistan

2/2

KABUL () – A roadside bomb in Kabul targeted first Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Wednesday morning, his spokesman said, but he escaped the attack unharmed.

“Today, once again the enemy of Afghanistan tried to harm Saleh, but they failed to get to their evil aim, and Saleh escaped the attack unharmed,” Razwan Murad, a spokesman for Saleh’s office, wrote on Facebook (NASDAQ:).

He told the bomb targeted Saleh’s convoy and some of his bodyguards were injured.

Health ministry officials said two bodies and seven injured have been transported to the hospital so far.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©