ACC coaches propose ‘all-inclusive’ 2021 NCAA Tourney?

The most recent arrangement features 68 teams, which includes automatic bids for the champions of the 32 Division I conferences plus an additional 36 entrants. There are over 350 Division I men’s basketball teams entering the 2020-21 school year.

This proposal certainly is an interesting one given the current coronavirus pandemic situation the world is dealing with. Adding more teams, and potentially more fans, could cause a wider spread of COVID-19.

We’ve already seen many students sent home from universities due to coronavirus outbreaks on campus, so it remains to be seen if the ACC would actually go for Krzyzewski and Co’s proposal.