ABC Develops ‘Black-ish’ Spin-Off ‘Old-ish’

‘Old-ish’ is set to follow Ruby and Earl Johnson as they give love a second chance and meet characters who represent the old and new faces of the community.

More story in “Ish” franchise is here. A new spin-off of Emmy-winning series “Black-ish” is reportedly being developed at ABC. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network is working on “Old-ish”, a new show set in the “Ish” universe which will focus on Laurence Fishburne and Jenifer Lewis‘ respective characters, Earl “Pops” Johnson and Ruby Johnson.

“Old-ish” is set to follow Ruby and Earl as they give love a second chance. As they move to a rapidly gentrifying neighborhood of Los Angeles, they’ll meet characters who represent the old and new faces of the community as they try to make it work as a married couple. Again.

Series creator Kenya Barris, who departed ABC for a lucrative overall deal with Netflix in August 2018, has tapped to pen the script and exec produce alongside Laurence, Anthony Anderson and Artists First’s E. Brian Dobbins. Meanwhile, Jenifer will serve as a producer. It will hail ABC Signature, Fishburne and Helen Sugland’s Cinema Gypsy and Barris’ Khalabo Ink Society.

While being a recurring cast member on the series, Laurence has appeared in more than 60 of the comedy’s 141 episodes thus far. Meanwhile, Jenifer was upped from recurring to series regular in season two of “Black-ish”.

“Old-ish” marks the third spin-off in the “Ish” empire. Prior to this, Kenya developed Freeform’s “Grown-ish” which stars Yara Shahidi, and “Mixed-ish“, which is a prequel series set in the 1980s. It follows the younger version of Tracee Ellis Ross‘ character, Rainbow.

Season 7 of “Black-ish”, meanwhile, is scheduled to start airing again on October 4 on ABC.