A Look At Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ Deeply Controversial Wedding

“Our wedding was becoming a disaster, and we didn’t know what to do, so we called Martha!” Lively recalled to Vogue in 2014. “She said, ‘Don’t worry. I’ll handle it.’ She sent her team down to save us.”

Dispatched to South Carolina, the domestic doyenne’s crew worked their magic. Desserts hand-picked from Charleston’s top bakeries— s’mores bars from Bakehouse Charleston, blueberry cheesecake tartlets and mini strawberry shortcakes from Caviar & Bananas—were stacked onto trays, cake plates and in baskets, just as baking enthusiast Lively had hoped. A four-tiered vanilla-and-sour cream cake with peach-apricot preserves from Virginia’s Maggie Austin Cake stood tall amongst the confections and glass domes filled with blush garden roses.

Hexagonal terrariums, bird cages and display cabinets were arranged to feature trinkets and blooms from Ooh! Events, highlighting the venue’s vintage style. Pine needles were strewn down the aisle, offset by seating purchased from Aidan Gray where the guests would watch Lively walk toward her groom as a children’s choir sang Frankie Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You.” Parasols selected from Paper Lantern Store were set out to shield attendees from the late summer sun. And, later in the evening, sparklers were dispersed, lit up to add to the excitement of Welch’s performance.