51 new cases of COVID-19, 7 deaths, state deaths tops 700

Victoria has recorded 51 new cases of coronavirus in the past hours, with seven more lives lost.

The new deaths have brought the state’s total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 701.

Victoria now accounts for nearly 90 per cent of Australia’s coronavirus deaths.

The latest fatalities included four men in their 70s, two women in their 80s and one man in his 80s.

Of the deaths, four were linked to outbreaks in aged care.

There are 169 Victorians in hospital, including 17 patients receiving intensive care and 11 people on a ventilator.

The state now has 1483 active cases, 72 being in regional Victoria.

Premier Daniel Andrews said there were no new cases recorded in regional Victoria overnight, bringing it closer to moving forward on its roadmap out of lockdown.

There are 29 active virus cases in Colac, 11 in Greater Geelong, two in Greater Bendigo and zero in Ballarat.

“These numbers are low and that is in large part due to the amazing efforts regional Victorians have made,” Mr Andrews said.

“What that shows us is that regional Victoria are close to be able to take perhaps not just one step but two.”

The average number of daily cases in metropolitan Melbourne has dropped to 70 per day in the past 14 days.

Regional Victoria has seen 4.5 new cases on its daily average.

“We’re still looking, obviously, into the last of those cases to work out when the 14 days will be up, but obviously – and I’m sure all my friends in regional Victoria will be holding their breath and making sure that nothing else comes up in the next week or so – but we hope that that will be some later next week,” Deputy Chief Health Officer Professor Allen Cheng said.

“Clearly in regional Victoria at the moment, things are looking fairly good.”

Today’s figures are a drop from yesterday when 76 new cases and 11 deaths were reported.

There are now six locations considered high risk due to positive cases of COVID-19 visiting venues and businesses.

Premier grilled on Melbourne’s strict curfew

The premier today said he could not “pinpoint” who suggested a curfew be put in place, but it was ultimately a decision that he made.

“All these decisions are ultimately decisions that the government has made. And as the leader of the government, I’ll be accountable for that,” he said.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews arrives for a press conference at the Treasury Theatre, on September 09, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Getty)

“But there’s no denying – simply no denying – that those measures have made the job of police never easy, but it has made it clearer-cut, it has made it somewhat simpler, and driving down movement, there’s no denying less movement means less virus.

“That’s what all of these rules are about. And the curfew will come off when it is appropriate.”

In response to concerns the curfew was not based on health advice, Mr Andrews said the state government rightly should be able to make decisions about lockdown measures, rather than solely just Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton.

The premier refused to budge on removing the city’s curfew before the date outlined in the roadmap, which states it would lift on October 26 and ease on September 13 at 11.59pm to 9pm-5am.

He stressed the curfew would not be in place one day longer than it needs to be.

“We’re not removing it because it works. And if we remove it and make the job of police even harder, because it’s not easy to make sure that people are doing the right thing, then that will just mean we potentially have more cases, and opening up safely and steadily is further away than it should be.”

Victoria business support package

A support package for businesses affected by COVID-19 lockdowns in Victoria is still being worked on with an announcement on the financial aid coming “soon”.

Mr Andrews has had “many conversations” with the City of Melbourne’s Lord Mayor Sally Capp in regards to support measures and the possibilty of outdoor dining for the hospitality sector.

It follows research by PricewaterhouseCoopers the City of Melbourne could be ripped of more than $110 billion in revenue over the next five years as the COVID-19 recession hits the city. Inner Melbourne is projected to lose 79,000 jobs annualy as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and harsh lockdown restrictions.

A woman is seen exercising along a quiet Bourke Street on September 06, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Getty)

“There’s no question that there’s very significant costs associated with this global pandemic, whether it be in our capital city or in the smallest of country towns, in our state, and the same goes for every other state, and indeed every other country across the world,” Mr Andrews said.