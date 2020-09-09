50 Cent Surprises Burger King Employees by Giving Away More Than $30,000

Instagram

The employees at Burger King in Southside Queens are noticeably excited after seeing the ‘In Da Club’ hitmaker, with a lot of them screaming in joy and asking for a handshake.

50 Cent is currently in a giving mood. The “In Da Club” rapper recently teamed up with one of his friends, Jay Mazini, to surprise employees at Burger King in Southside Queens by giving them a handful amount of money. The moment was all captured on camera.

In a video that Fiddy posted on his Instagram account, Jay could be seen asking one of the employees at the fast food franchise to call her black co-workers over. He then chatted with them for a while before he started giving them some bucks, prompting all of the employees to gasp in surprise. “There’s more,” Jay said, before calling Fiddy over.

The moment Fiddy made his appearance, all the employees could be heard screaming as some of them were asking for a handshake. They were noticeably excited to see the “Power” star, who started handing over money without exchanging too many words. Once he was done, he wrapped his arm around Jay while screaming, “This is America!”

“@jaymazini is the real deal,he saw me in the hood,” so Fiddy wrote in the caption of the post. “yesterday so we went tonight and showed everybody some love.”

Jay also posted the same video on his account and added, “PASSED OVER 30K ME & @50cent TO THESE HARD WORKERS, DURING THIS PANDEMIC. FIF TOLD ME I REALLY LIKE WHAT YOU’RE DOING, I TOLD HIM IT’S GOOD KARMA AT THE END OF THE DAY BIG BRO!!! CHANGE LIVES & CONNECT WITH REAL ONES..”

The video has since been viewed more than 1.7 million times with a lot of people showering him with compliments over what he did. “Good blessings king the people will forever remember that GOD BLESS!!!” one said. “Thats real OG s**t right there what happened to these rappers giving back like that what happened to that old school OG s**t Respect,” one other commented.

Someone else wrote, “And you can tell this shit was genuine alright 50 that was nice!!!!” Meanwhile, another admitted to be “in tears” after watching the video, adding, “You are such a wonderful young man.” There was also an individual who said, “Thank u @50cent for showing up and making ur people smile and give that quick breathe of fresh air….”