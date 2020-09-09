11 Acts Offer Stunning Performances in Semi-Finals

NBC

“America’s Got Talent” returned with a new episode on Tuesday, September 8. The new outing brought season 15 semi-finals featuring the performances of 11 acts, including two wildcard acts.

Kicking off the night was Double Dragon as the sisters performed a fun and sassy routine to Lizzo‘s “Juice”. Judge Sofia Vergara was totally in love with them, saying that they gave her a “good time” and made her “obsessed” with them. Heidi Klum, meanwhile, likened them to Jennifer Lopez and Shakira at the Super Bowl.





Dance Town Family, the first wildcard act, then performed. Hoping they would impress the judges, they mixed country and rock n’ roll vibes in their semi-final performance. That fortunately worked because Sofia believed that this was their “best performance” yet.





Next up was Spyros Bros, who performed in front of the Harry Potter theme park at Universal Studios. Things seemingly didn’t go as planned though they still did their best. Sofia applauded them for taking things to the next level, but it was “too risky.”





The next performer was the second wildcard act, Thomas Day. It was revealed that he withdrew in the quarterfinals because he and and his mother tested positive for COVID-19. For that night’s performance, he belted out Billie Eilish‘s “When the Party’s Over”. That earned him a standing ovation from the judges with Howie Mandel telling Thomas that he “shined.”





As for Alan Silva, he hung onto the chains with one foot and lighting the top of his chains on fire. Sofia and Heidi were hugely impressed but Heidi felt that his last performance was better. Singing Fleetwood Mac‘s “The Chain” was Shaquira McGrath and Heidi called her “all-round talent.”













Brandon Leake also performed that night, making Howie speechless. The judge believed that Brandon would be on the finals. After Malik DOPE performed another stunning performance, Archie Williams sang Westlife‘s “Flying Without Wings” which he dedicated to his daughter.













Concluding the night was Roberta Battaglia. The 11-year-old wowed everyone with her rendition of “What About Us” by Pink.