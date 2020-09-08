Zac Taylor: A.J. Green looks ‘good’ but team will ‘monitor’ snaps

A.J. Green sat out most of last season due to injury but it sounds like those days are behind him, as Bengals head coach Zac Taylor says that the star receiver looks “good” heading into the 2020 season.

“He looked good to me today,” Taylor said, via the Bengals’ official website. “It’s good to have him back in the fold.”

Green has been the top wide receiver in Cincinnati since he was drafted fourth overall in the 2011 draft, but he has been forced to miss time each of the last two seasons due to injury. With rookie quarterback Joe Burrow set to start Week 1, having a healthy Green should be huge for his confidence and development as he plays in the NFL for the first time.

But while Green is set to play for the first time in almost a year, Taylor says that he will be monitoring the receiver’s snap count to ensure that he does not put himself at risk for injury again.

“Fifty-five is a lot of snaps. You always monitor that,” Taylor said. “We’re fortunate because we’re deep at receiver and we feel like there are a lot of guys that can step in there and be a primary receiver. … You call a play and you don’t necessarily have to look to see who’s out there to make sure what play call. You feel the confidence all those guys can execute their jobs.”

The Bengals are scheduled to kick off their season against the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday.