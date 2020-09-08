Your Tuesday Briefing

For German far-right activists, Trump is an inspiration

As hundreds of far-right activists in Berlin tried to storm the German Parliament last month, they had a surprising guest star: President Trump.

Though Mr. Trump was far from Germany on that day, his presence was nonetheless conspicuous — on banners, on T-shirts and even on Germany’s pre-1918 imperial flag, which was popular with neo-Nazis in the wider crowd of 50,000 who had come to the capital to protest pandemic restrictions.

Though Mr. Trump is broadly unpopular with Germans, according to opinion polls, his unvarnished nationalism and tolerance of white supremacists, coupled with his skepticism of the pandemic’s dangers, resonate with certain fringe groups, for whom he has become “a savior figure,” according to one expert on far-right extremism.

Quotable: “We have everything from anti-vaxxers to neo-Nazis marching against corona measures,” said Matthias Quent, the director of an institute that studies democracy and civil society. “The common denominator is that it’s people who are quitting the mainstream, who are raging against the establishment.”