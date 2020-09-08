Xbox Series X and Series S could Launch for $299 and $499

Microsoft’s pair of next-gen gaming consoles, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S may finally go on sale on November 10, reports Windows Central. As per details shared by multiple reports over the past few hours, the Xbox Series X will likely retail for $499, while the entry-level Xbox Series S could be priced at $299 in the United States. Although the latter’s price is identical to its predecessor, the Xbox One S, the Xbox Series X, as earlier rumors hinted, costs $100 than its last-gen counterpart, the Xbox One X.

At launch, Windows Central adds, Microsoft will offer monthly Xbox All Access financing options as well that gets you a console and access to all Xbox series such as online multiplayer and Game Pass subscription. Under this plan, the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S could set you back for $35 and $25 per month.

Microsoft, last month, confirmed a November release for its upcoming console. “There will be thousands of games to play, spanning four generations, when Xbox Series X launches globally this November and over 100 optimized for Xbox Series X titles, built to take full advantage of our most powerful console, are planned for this year,” wrote Xbox’s Will Tuttle in a blog post.

We’ve reached out to Microsoft for a confirmation and we’ll update the story when we hear back.

Courtesy of Thurrott, we also possibly have our first look at the more affordable Xbox Series S console. According to a leaked promotional clip, the Xbox Series S will inherit design elements from its predecessor, the Xbox One S, and feature a slim white exterior instead of the Xbox Series X’s bulky and towering look. The image suggests the Xbox Series S won’t come equipped with a traditional disc drive probably as a cost-cutting measure and carry a speaker-like circular vent up top.

Microsoft has actively teased its next-gen higher end console, the Xbox Series X over the past year, and revealed a handful of its key hardware specifications. It will offer 12 teraflops of GPU performance and support 4K gaming at up to 120 frames per second. There will be 1TB of ultra-fast SSD storage and 16GB GDDR6 memory. The Xbox Series S, on the other hand, has largely been kept under the wraps so far and it remains unclear how much of a performance hit it will take to save $200.

Editors’ Recommendations

























