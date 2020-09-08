WNBA announces all playoff games to be televised

The WNBA and ESPN came together on Tuesday to announce that each of the league’s postseason games will be televised by the Worldwide Leader, with fixtures airing on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and the ESPN App.

Due to concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, the WNBA scheduled a 22-game campaign and housed teams and other league personnel at the bubble site of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The final games of the regular season will be played this Sunday, with the playoffs set to begin on Sept. 15.

The postseason tournament tips off with a single-elimination format featuring the No. 5 seeds playing the No. 8 seeds, and the No. 6 teams facing the No. 7 teams. No. 3 and No. 4 seeds receive byes into the second round, while the top two teams advance directly into the semifinals.

Second-round match-ups are also single elimination and include No. 3 seeds playing the lowest-seeded first-round winners. The semifinals and WNBA Finals are contested in best-of-five series, with No. 1 seeds playing the lowest-seeded second-round winners in the semis.