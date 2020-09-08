Wildfire tops 100,000 acres as snow begins falling in Colorado

The Cameron Peak fire topped 102,596 acres, or 160 square miles, overnight Monday, though fire crews expect snowfall and colder weather will limit the fire’s spread.

One inch of snow fell overnight, fire officials said in a Facebook post Tuesday morning, as an early winter storm transformed large swaths of Colorado from searing heat to near-freezing temperatures.

The snow, along with cooler temperatures, are expected to dampen fire growth, officials said.

After remaining relatively stable, the Cameron Peak fire exploded over the weekend, tripling in size as record-high temperatures and low relative humidity fueled rapid growth.

The fire’s quick expansion prompted more evacuations in Larimer County, with an unknown number of structures lost.

Officials said Monday night they would assess damage when it’s safe for crews to reenter the Monument Gulch area west of Fort Collins.

