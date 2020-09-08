When Shah Rukh Khan wore a watch worth a massive amount



Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood’s Badshah is one of the finest actors of B-town. He has not just impressed the audience with his charming looks and memorable characters over the years, but also with his suave style. The actor loves to look sharp whenever he steps out and never disappoints his fans. We thought about taking you back to the time when SRK was spotted sporting a sleek watch to add a bit of oomph to his look for an event. He flaunted his Patek Philippe Aquanaut 5968A.



This watch is sporty and chic and has a self-winding flyback chronograph movement. The rare beauty costs a mind-boggling Rs 30 lakhs, after adding the import duties the price comes to approximately Rs 39 lakhs. Well, King Khan clearly has an expensive taste in watches.