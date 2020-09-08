Wests Tigers table Storm’s Josh Addo-Carr four-year deal

Storm winger Josh Addo-Carr’s eventual move to Sydney is another step closer to becoming a reality after the Wests Tigers tabled a four-year multi-million dollar contract.

Addo-Carr, who is expected to be released by the Melbourne Storm on compassionate grounds at the end of the season, revealed last month his desire to switch to fullback once he finds a new club, presumably in New South Wales.

Tigers coach Michael Maguire recently spoke to the 25-year-old about switching positions and taking on the club’s fullback duties, which would also command a larger pay packet compared to that of a winger.

Now it appears Addo-Carr’s a step closer to returning to Sydney and making a comeback at his former club after the Tigers offered him a four-year deal to become the new No.1 according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

Josh Addo-Carr of the Storm (Getty)

One of the fastest players in the game, Addo-Carr, who represents NSW and Australia, has scored 75 tries from 100 NRL appearances playing almost exclusively on the wing.

He told The Sydney Morning Herald last month that as a member of the Storm, he’s learned a lot from legendary fullback and Melbourne club great, Billy Slater.

“I wouldn’t mind challenging myself. I played fullback in under-20s and all of my junior footy, too,” he said.

“If I have a full pre-season and work extremely hard, I think I can be up there.

“When I came down to Melbourne I learned a lot off Bill [Billy Slater], you get to pick his brain.”