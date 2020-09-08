Washington head coach Ron Rivera misses practice due to cancer treatment

Even though Rivera is scheduled to receive five treatments per week across seven weeks, he intends to coach on game days. Washington opens the season at home against division rival Philadelphia on Sunday. As noted by ESPN, Washington is not permitting spectators to attend home games this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Coach says, ‘I’m gonna be out,’ it means he needs me to step in. I’m like, ‘I’ve got you, Coach,'” Del Rio told the media, per Keim. “And then I’m just going to carry on his message. I pay attention to what he’s saying to the staff and what he’s saying to the team, and I echo those things. So very much just taking control in a way that he would and making it easy for everyone that we’re working with.”

The Panthers fired Rivera last December before he completed his ninth full season as head coach with Carolina. Washington announced Rivera’s hiring on the first day of the new year.