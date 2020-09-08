Veteran actress Surekha Sikri suffers a brain stroke



Veteran actress Surekha Sikri whose recent projects include Badhaai Ho and Ghost Stories suffered a brain stroke earlier today. She has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. A nurse who takes care of the actress told a leading daily, “I rushed her to the hospital and she is currently being treated. I couldn’t get her admitted to any other hospital because of the high fees. We do not have that kind of money.” She then appealed to the film fraternity to help them out financially.



Anubhav Sinha took to Twitter to give an update on her health and about the financial help too, he said, “She’s better. Out of danger. Can speak now. I’m on it now. Will reach out to you too Manish if she needs us.” Check out the tweet right here.

She’s better. Out of danger. Can speak now. I’m on it now. Will reach out to you too Manish if she needs us. https://t.co/S5QaQJ39Sx

We wish the actress a speedy recovery, this is the second time she has suffered from a stroke, the actress went through a similar condition in 2018.