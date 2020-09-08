Unifor names Ford as strike target for Canadian auto-sector contract talks

Article content continued

“The bottom line is the group that I think is the most vulnerable are our members in Oakville and they deserve the right to determine their own fate,” Dias said.

Photo by Peter J. Thompson/National Post files

Unifor’s collective bargaining process for contract talks with the Detroit Three is to pick one or more of the companies and reach an agreement with them, which will then form the foundation of deals with the other automakers. The unionis seeking a three-year contract, Dias recently told the Post, in order to align its bargaining and investment opportunities with those of U.S. autoworkers.

In addition to product and investment, Unifor has said it wants improved wages and pensions. The union, though, is trying to wring those demands out of the car companies after years of Canada’s auto sector shrinking amid plant closures and decisions by the companies to shift production elsewhere.

General Motors Co. shut down its vehicle-manufacturing operations in Oshawa, Ont., last year, but it also announced on Tuesday that it has established a strategic partnership and investment in electric truckmaker Nikola Corp. Unifor has said it is interested in discussing electric-vehicle investment with the Detroit Three, “to capture a meaningful share of what will be a significant growth market in the years ahead,” the union says.

Meanwhile, a third shift at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.’s Windsor, Ont., assembly plant was recently cut. Unifor represents approximately 9,000 Canadian workers at FCA facilities and 4,100 at GM operations.