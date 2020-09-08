Tweets About Keeping Up With The Kardashians Ending

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Updated 19 minutes ago. Posted 39 minutes ago


Charley Gallay / Getty Images

The show has been airing since 2007, and next season will be its 21st.

Twitter has understandably lost its mind, so here are some of the best reactions to the news.

1.

Some people were just despondent:

2.

While others were finally at peace:

4.

Many just didn’t know what to feel:

5.

While some doubted the validity of the announcement:

False alarm everyone, they didn’t say bible! @kourtneykardash @KimKardashian @khloekardashian @KrisJenner #KUWTK

6.

Some people were just mystified:

7.

Some speculated if Kourtney (who recently quit the show) caused it:

Kourtney Kardashian said she won’t be in the next season of KUWTK and after few months they announce that the next season will be the last one...... KOURTNEY IS THE ZAYN OF THE FAMILY

Kourtney Kardashian said she won’t be in the next season of KUWTK and after few months they announce that the next season will be the last one……
KOURTNEY IS THE ZAYN OF THE FAMILY

8.

This person was just glad Rob and Kourtney were free:

The Kardashians: it's with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to KUWTK, it's been a wonderful 14 years and 20 seasons and we're so thankful for all the precious moments- Kourtney and Rob:

The Kardashians: it’s with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to KUWTK, it’s been a wonderful 14 years and 20 seasons and we’re so thankful for all the precious moments-

Kourtney and Rob:

9.

Many of us are just sad to lose the wish fulfillment of watching the Kardashian/Jenners:

10.

And the wondrous distraction it gave us from everyday life:

11.

While others are ready to learn and grow from this:

Me, I'm ready for Kris Jenner's book on business and how to create multimillion dollar empire

Me, I’m ready for Kris Jenner’s book on business and how to create multimillion dollar empire

12.

A lot of people hypothesized how Kourtney must feel, as Kourtney’s desire to leave the show has been a plot point for seasons:

13.

With some wondering what her immediate reaction was:

14.

And others just being happy for her:

15.

Others wondered what Kris will do next:

I think Kris Jenner will be just fine, but Kris, here’s a career aptitude quiz if you’re interested.

16.

Some have predicted Kris will join the Real Housewives franchise:

17.

While another wondered if she’d finally go after her dreams and appear on Broadway:

Kris Jenner will finally have the time to make her Broadway debut! https://t.co/gjgnkNdP2d

Kris Jenner will finally have the time to make her Broadway debut! https://t.co/gjgnkNdP2d

18.

Or maybe take over as manager for another family:

Kris Jenner on her way to find some new kids to film Keeping Up With The Kardashians w her #KUWTK

Kris Jenner on her way to find some new kids to film Keeping Up With The Kardashians w her #KUWTK

19.

Some people are just excited for the inevitable reboot of the series with the new generation of Kardashian/Jenners:

Whatever happens next, we certainly won’t be seeing it on Keeping Up with the Kardashians (at least, not after 2021). Goodbye to E!’s greatest show — you will be missed.

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR