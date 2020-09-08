TV Ratings for Monday, Sept. 7: ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Season 12

RELATED STORIES

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s American Ninja Warrior Season 12 premiere delivered 3.5 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, down sharply from its Season 11 averages (4.7 mil/0.9) but still good enough to dominate Labor Day in both measures.

Over on ABC, Bachelor: GOAT (1.4 mil/0.2) hit and matched season lows with its finale.

Elsewhere, CBS’ Love Island (1.7 mil/0.3) was steady week-to-week, while Fox’s airing of Draft Day (featuring the late Chadwick Boseman) drew 1.4 mil and a 0.3.

