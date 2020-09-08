Trump will announce drawdown in U.S. troops from Iraq on Wednesday By

Matilda Coleman
U.S. President Trump touts environmental policies during campaign stop in Jupiter, Florida

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE () – President Donald Trump will announce a further drawdown of U.S. troops from Iraq on Wednesday, a senior administration official told reporters on Tuesday.

That announcement will be followed by another one in the coming days on a further reduction in U.S. forces in Afghanistan, the official said.

The decision comes as Trump, a Republican, faces blowback from a report that he allegedly made disparaging remarks about U.S. war dead.

