Trump will announce drawdown in U.S. troops from Iraq on Wednesday By

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE () – President Donald Trump will announce a further drawdown of U.S. troops from Iraq on Wednesday, a senior administration official told reporters on Tuesday.
That announcement will be followed by another one in the coming days on a further reduction in U.S. forces in Afghanistan, the official said.
The decision comes as Trump, a Republican, faces blowback from a report that he allegedly made disparaging remarks about U.S. war dead.
