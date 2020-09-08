Tooth left behind may help experts track down suspected great white

A photo of the tooth taken by officials from the Department of Fisheries indicates the tooth is about 45mm long and 30mm wide.

The tooth is approximately 3cm by 4.5cm. (Supplied)

Images of Mr Slater’s board showed an imprint of animal’s jaw.

Early analysis of the tooth has led Queensland Fisheries department to believe the shark was a 3.5-metre white pointer.

Earlier this morning, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told State Parliament a tiger shark had been caught in nets near the beach.

The jaw imprint left in Mr Slater’s fibreglass board. (Nine)

Fisheries Minister Mark Furner said it was unclear if it was the same animal that caused the fatal bite.

“The location has had shark control equipment in place since 1968 and has eight drumlines and one net. These were checked yesterday morning, as they are on a regular basis,” Mr Furner said.

“These are deterrents to sharks; like anything, it’s not fail-proof.”

The tooth led experts at the Department of Fisheries to believe it belonged to a white pointer shark. (Supplied)

Ian Edgehill, a witness to the aftermath of the incident, and local resident said he was shocked by the tragedy.

“I looked and saw a board with what looked like teeth marks in it,” Mr Edgehill said.

“It’s pretty surprising because when you live around here you don’t expect this kind of thing at all.”

All beaches from the border to North Burleigh are closed today and a helicopter is doing regular sweeps along the beach.