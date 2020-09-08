Tiger Shroff to play a boxer in his next film titled Ganpat

That Tiger Shroff is loved by the masses is in no doubt. He’s the most exciting action star we have today. Also the youngest. While he has Heropanti 2 and Rambo lined up for shoot, we hear that he has teamed up with Queen director Vikas Bahl for a film titled Ganpat.

According to reports in Mumbai Mirror, Tiger Shroff will play the role of a boxer in Ganpat and it’s a two-film franchise. A sources tells the daily, “Ganpat is essentially a sports drama set in Mumbai with Tiger playing a boxer for the first time. Vikas has been working on the script for a while now and Tiger, who loves MMA, wrestling and boxing, was looking to do a film in this space. When Vikas narrated the script to him, it was an instant ‘yes’ from Tiger.”

Tiger Shroff apparently has already started prepping for the film. Though he has a great physique, he has to work on it to look the part of a sportsman. He’s also working on his boxing skills, as the film will obviously have many ring sequences.

The daily also suggests that boxers of international repute will also be part of the film, where Tiger plays the titular role. Interesting much. Post completing Ganpat and Heropanti 2, Tiger Shroff will then work on the desi version of Rambo which will be directed by Rohit Dhawan.