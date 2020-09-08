Thunes, a B2B fintech startup developing a cross-border payments network for emerging markets, raises $60M Series B; the company now operates in ~100 countries (Catherine Shu/)

Catherine Shu / :
Thunes, a B2B fintech startup developing a cross-border payments network for emerging markets, raises $60M Series B; the company now operates in ~100 countries — Thunes, a Singapore-based startup developing a cross-border payments network to make financial services more accessible in emerging markets …
