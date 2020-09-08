Throwback: When Priyanka Chopra shared some beauty secrets with Filmfare

If there’s one diva who’s managed to put India on the style map, it’s Priyanka Chopra and her daring, fierce and confident personal style. The actor never misses a change to surprise everyone with her choices and those aren’t just restricted to the movies she does. Walking international red carpets, Priyanka has managed to start a league of her own.

Sharing some of her beauty secrets with Filmfare, Priyanka spoke of style and what it means to her in this exclusive chat back in 2018. Scroll through to find some expert advice on how to stay glamorous.

What does glamour mean to you?

When you’re just a little bit more than your usual best self.

Three words that describe your personal style…

Comfortable, cool and chic

Who do you take style inspiration from?

Besides my team that influences my style, my instincts do. I like wearing things that feel new on me. I like watching normal people, girls who like fashion and clothes and how they style themselves. I take inspiration from real people.

Three of your biggest beauty secrets…

Most important, be happy. If you’re not happy, you’ll see it on your face.

Take off your make-up before you go to bed so you have good skin.

Wear your confidence really well

One make-up routine you regularly break…

When you have a long day and you have to touch up during shoots every couple of hours. I’m like we’ll do it later or on the set. I break those things. I’ll wear my lipstick when I’m walking because I don’t have the patience for it. Not big things because make-up is not my forte so I let the experts do their thing.

Red lips or red stilettos?

Red stilettos.

One style tip for all women…

Don’t be under confident with what you’re wearing. Less is more.

What’s the best thing about the Indian skin tone?

You don’t wrinkle very soon unless you really don’t look after your skin.

False eyelashes… yes or no?

No. I hate them, it feels like my eyes are stuck together. Max if you want to try, try individual ones.