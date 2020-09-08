Three Senate Republicans introduced a new bill aiming to narrow the scope of Section 230, modifying platforms' protections through more restrictive language (Chris Mills Rodrigo/The Hill)

Three Senate Republicans introduced a new bill aiming to narrow the scope of Section 230, modifying platforms’ protections through more restrictive language  —  Republican Sens. Roger Wicker (Miss.), Lindsey Graham (S.C.) and Marsha Blackburn (Tenn.) introduced legislation Tuesday aimed …

