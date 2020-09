While at press time we only have official pictures of five of the contestants, we do know most of the characters who will be competing for that Golden Mask trophy this season. Along with the Snow Owls, they include Broccoli, Gremlin, Crocodile, Seahorse, Jellyfish, Mushroom, Watcha Macalit, Squiggly Monster, Baby Alien, Sun, Dragon, Giraffe and Popcorn.

Take a look at the costumes that have been released so far below!