The last Denver was this cold on Sept. 8 was 58 years ago

Denver tied for another record-low temperature Tuesday evening at 31 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

The last Denver reached this record low on Sept. 8 was 58 years ago in 1962.

Although not a lot of snow fell over the Denver metro area early Tuesday, light snowfall created foggy conditions in the late afternoon and into the evening.





The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for the area until noon Wednesday. Mixed rain and snow changed to heavier snow, and the area could receive 3 to 5 inches overnight.

[7:39 PM] Another batch of heavy snow moving across the Denver/Boulder area. Reduced visibility likely as this snow moves to the north/northeast over the next hour or so #cowx pic.twitter.com/noojy5IhVJ — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) September 9, 2020

Snow is expected to continue into Wednesday, with light rain and snow possible, according to the weather service. The day calls for a high of 41 degrees. Conditions are expected to improve into Thursday.

The weather service’s hazardous outlook for the area warns that snow on trees could cause limbs and branches to break overnight Tuesday, resulting in some power outages. The cold front is expected to weaken Wednesday with better conditions in the late afternoon.