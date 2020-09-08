The complaints of the entitled workers of Silicon Valley

This is the web version of Data Sheet, ’s daily newsletter on the top tech news. To get it delivered daily to your in-box, sign up here.

Thirteen years ago, Google topped ’s annual preposition-ending “100 Best Companies to Work For” list. I wrote an epic cover story that detailed the many perks of being a Googler. Of course, there was the food, always the food, but also dry cleaning, oil changes, fitness centers, massages, language classes, and on and on and on. Google coddled its employees in ways that would leave most employers dumbfounded. Much of Silicon Valley, in a hyperbolically named “war for talent,” followed suit.

There were drawbacks. It’s questionable if an over-coddled workforce truly produces returns for shareholders. I recall arriving at Google for an evening event and seeing employees carrying dinners boxed in takeout containers getting on massive coaches that would drive them home. They clearly had stuck around just long enough to get a free meal—not exactly the point of the free food. It reminded me of my colleagues in Tokyo a decade earlier, who would go out drinking after work and then come back to the office for a free car-service ride home so they wouldn’t have to take public transportation—not because they were working late.

I dredge all this up having read a New York Times expose about bickering at tech companies, particularly Facebook, by childless workers who resent the special treatment being afforded stressed-out parents. It’s understandable that people would lack the empathy or the foresight to realize parents have a particular set of challenges. After all, their companies have so skewed the meaning of being an employee by instilling such a sense of entitlement that this kind of response is predictable.

The leadership of the tech companies have only themselves to blame.

California’s infamous law that aims to require Uber, Lyft, and others to classify their contractors as employees had a bevy of unintended consequences. It ensnared freelancers like writers, musicians, and others who gig for a living and get paid by multiple benefactors. The state quietly fixed its mistake last week with a new law that exempts those individuals. The fight over ride-hail and delivery drivers rages on.

