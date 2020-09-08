The Best Accessories for Your Samsung Galaxy S20

If you chose the Samsung Galaxy S20 for your new mobile phone, you’re no doubt looking into a few extras to help you safeguard its stylish visage or get more from your feature-packed device. There’s a plethora of choices for anyone looking to accessorize their phone, so it can be challenging to find specific items that are worth buying.

features discrete roundups for popular items like the best Galaxy S20 cases or the best S20 Ultra screen protectors, so we look a little further afield here to find alternative accessories. From a car mount to a smartwatch and beyond, these are the best accessories for your Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, or S20 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+

Offering wireless music streaming, unbeatable battery life, and pleasing sound, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ were unveiled alongside the new Galaxy S20 family. This competitor to Apple’s all-conquering AirPods could be the ideal pick for Samsung phone owners. In some markets, Samsung is offering free Galaxy Buds+ with pre-orders of the Galaxy S20 Plus or S20 Ultra. If you went for the regular S20 or missed out on the deal, the Galaxy Buds+ are still worth considering, and offer a major upgrade over the basic USB-C AKG headphones included in the box.

Fiora Wireless Car Charger

The Fiora is a fully adjustable car mount for holding your Galaxy S20 or S20 Plus while you drive — though the S20 Ultra might be a bit too big and heavy. It supports Qi wireless charging at up to 15W and it comes with a Quick Charge 3.0 adapter that can plug into the socket in your car and a USB-A to USB-C cable to connect it with. The coolest feature is the automatically closing arms which slide gently shut to hold your phone in place. Touch buttons on either side of the mount light up green when it’s plugged in and powered, and turn blue when it’s wirelessly charging your phone. A simple tap on either button opens the arms so you can remove your phone. Keep in mind that the mount needs power, so you’ll want to start the car before putting your phone in. The mount ships with a standard dashboard or window suction cup, a CD player mount, and an air vent clip.

Cluvox USB-C Fast Charger Kit

Charge your S20 up to four times faster with the Cluvix USB fast charger kit — either at home or in your car. The company promises to charge from zero to 55% in about 30 minutes. It is ETL certified to support output of 5V-3A, 9V-2A, and 12v-1.5A while automatically detecting which device you own for the proper charging speed. The car charger sports a compact design and is multi-voltage compatible with 100- to 240-volt 50/60HZ input for international travel. It comes with a tough 3.3-foot USB-C power cord.

Spigen Camera Lens Screen Protector

While it’s not unusual for mobile phone owners to protect the body and screen of their device, Spigen takes it a step further by also providing a way to shield your Galaxy S20 device’s camera lens so your shots always look their best. The camera lens protectors come in a two-pack of premium tempered glass and are designed for an unobtrusive flat look with no raised bezels. An additional anti-fingerprint coating helps to keep the lens smudge-free. It’s compatible with all Spigen cases.

Anker Powerline II Cable

It’s always handy to have a spare cable or two, but not all cables are created equal. The Powerline II from Anker is a three-foot USB-C to USB-C cable that can deliver up to 100W of power, supports speeds of up to 10Gbps for data transfer, and is USB-IF certified for safety. This should cover all your charging and data transfer needs and it comes with Anker’s lifetime warranty, so you can get a replacement cable hassle-free if anything goes wrong.

Samsung 45W Wall Charger

Whichever S20 model you go for, you’ll get a 25W Samsung charger and cable in the box and it can charge your S20 or S20 Plus at top speed. However, if you bought the S20 Ultra you can charge a bit faster with the right kit. This charger offers the top charging speed your S20 Ultra allows, outputting up to 45W, and it comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable that can handle up to 45W. But before you buy it, consider that your S20 Ultra will only actually charge at the maximum speed when the battery is near empty and that it will slow down as the battery fills. Usually, we would recommend a cheaper fast charger, but Samsung requires PPS (Programmable Power Supply) support, which most chargers don’t have. If you’re determined to have the top speed for the S20 Ultra, then this is the charger you need. However, it’s not going to be worth the price for most people.

Elecjet PowerPie Power Bank

Anyone who suffers from battery anxiety will love this portable charger because it has an impressive 20,000mAh capacity. The USB-C port supports the Power Delivery standard and can deliver up to 45W and there’s also a USB-A port that can put out up to 18W. That means it will charge the Galaxy S20 and the S20 Plus at maximum speed, but it also supports the slightly more obscure PPS (Programmable Power Supply) standard, which means it can charge the S20 Ultra at full speed, too. It can handle charging two devices at once, and it supports pass-through charging as well, so you can charge it via the USB-C port and charge another device from the USB-A port simultaneously.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

The perfect companion for your Samsung smartphone, this smartwatch comes in two sizes (40mm or 44mm), sports a vibrant Super AMOLED screen, and runs Samsung’s Tizen software. There’s a clever rotating digital bezel, and it has all the fitness tracking features you could want including a heart rate sensor, onboard GPS, automatic workout recognition, and even a built-in coach. It’s also IP68 rated, so water or sweat is not a problem. It provides 4GB of storage for music, and supports an assortment of handy apps. Not coincidentally, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is also our top pick for Android phone owners seeking the best smartwatch.

SanDisk 128GB Extreme MicroSD Card

With 128GB of storage as standard, you get a decent amount of space whichever S20 you go for, but they all support expansion by up to 1TB via MicroSD card. Our recommended card doubles your storage, adding another 128GB and it’s rated A2 for app performance, meaning it supports random read input-output access per second (IOPS) of 4,000 and write IOPS of 2,000. This makes it ideal for quickly opening apps and processing tasks. It also offers up to 160MB/s read speeds and up to 90MB/s write speeds. SanDisk offers this card at other sizes, including 256GB, 512GB, and even 1TB. Whichever capacity you decide on, it comes with a handy adapter for plugging in and transferring to and from your PC or laptop.

Samsung Wireless Charging Stand

Samsung’s own wireless charging stand supports the company’s Fast Charge 2.0 standard, which means it can deliver up to 15W to charge at the maximum wireless charging speed. It’s a stand, so it’s ideal for your desktop, and can be used to prop your S20 in portrait or landscape view — a good angle for watching movies or hands-free video calls. It has a cooling fan inside and a green LED light at the bottom, and both can be scheduled to turn off via your phone, so if you’re using it on the nightstand, you can switch them off during sleep hours. It also ships with a 25W wall charger and a USB-C cable. You can get decent wireless chargers for less, but this is a compelling mix of features.

Editors’ Recommendations

























