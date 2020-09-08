Todd Spangler / Variety:
The Apple TV app is now available on Vizio’s SmartCast-enabled TV sets in the US and Canada, with three free months of Apple TV+ for users in the US — The Apple TV app — including access to Apple TV Plus — is now available on Vizio’s SmartCast-enabled TV sets to users in the U.S. and Canada.
The Apple TV app is now available on Vizio's SmartCast-enabled TV sets in the US and Canada, with three free months of Apple TV+ for users in the US (Todd Spangler/Variety)
Todd Spangler / Variety: