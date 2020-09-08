The ‘10,000 career rushing yards’ quiz

On Friday, the Washington Football Team surprised everyone, including Adrian Peterson himself, when they released the 13-year veteran after two solid, but unspectacular seasons in D.C. Peterson spent only 24 hours on the unemployment line before finding work, signing a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions. A.D. currently sits in fourth place on the NFL’s all-time rushing list, but he would move up to third in 2020 if he rushes for 1,054 or more yards this season.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. In NFL history, 31 players, including Peterson, have rushed for 10,000 or more yards over the course of their careers. With that in mind, how many of the 31 can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!