Tesla shares plunge in worst one-day loss since March

Tesla Inc. shares slumped in U.S. pre-market trading on Tuesday after the electric-vehicle maker missed out on being included in the S,amp;P 500 Index, taking investors who had bet on its entry to the benchmark by surprise.

Tesla shares dropped as much as 18 per cent in the worst one-day loss since March on the first day of trading since Friday’s news. Instead of Elon Musk’s Tesla, S,amp;P Dow Jones Indices added online retailer Etsy Inc., chip gear maker Teradyne Inc. and medical technology firm Catalent Inc.

Declines started premarket and worsened as General Motors Co. said it would take a US$2 billion equity stake in Nikola Corp. and partner with the fledgling truck maker to engineer and manufacture its Badger pickup. The news lifted Nikola shares by 46 per cent while GM rose 8 per cent.

“There may be question marks about the sustainability of regulatory emission credit sales which are currently underpinning earnings,” said Michael Dean, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence. “This may have influenced its failure to make it into the S,amp;P 500.”