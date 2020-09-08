Telugu Actor Jaya Prakash Reddy passes away due to heart attack, South industry mourns his death

We have witnessed too many losses in the film industry this year and the series of unfortunate news continues. One of the most talented and senior actor of Telugu cinema, Jaya Prakash Reddy passed away today. The actor died this morning in Guntur in Andhra Pradesh. He was 74.



Jaya Prakash Reddy made his debut in Brahmaputrudu in 1988. He went on to play several memorable roles in his loneg career. Significant amoung them were his roles in movies like Premincukundan Raa, Temper, Gabbar Singh, Chennakesava Reddy Seethayya…

He was known for his villainous and for his comic roles in the industry. As Mahesh Babu says in one of his tweets, he is Telugu Film Industry’s finest comedian. The actor leaves behind a legacy of movies and many memorable performances for cinephiles. Jaya Prakash Reddy will be widely missed at the movies.

The South industry, which was shocked hearing the news, took to social media to express its grief.

Rakul Preet Singh tweeted saying she has worked with him in so many films and gives her condolences to the family.



This is so sad!! Have worked with him in so many films condolences to the family . RIP jata Prakash reddy garu

Genelia Deshmukh too expresses her grief as she remembers the great time they had at shoots and even recounts that it was fun interacting with him.



RIP #Jayaprakashreddy garu .. Remembering fondly our great times at shoots.. Was always fun interacting with you.. Prayers and strength to the family

Mahesh Babu said that he was one of Telugu Film Industry finest comic actors. He also said he will always cherish the experience of working with him.

Saddened by the passing of #JayaPrakashReddy garu. One of TFI’s finest actor-comedians. Will always cherish the experience of working with him. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.

JR NTR said that he entertained everyone with his excellent performances and now that he is no more that’s extremely sad news.



Rest in Peace sir Jayaprakash Reddy Garu

Sudheer Babu, Pranitha Subhash and other actors too expressed their grief on social media and gave condolences to the family.



Woke up to a terrible news. Rest in peace sir. #JayaprakashReddy pic.twitter.com/pjadwyFblI

Such a huge loss to #Telugu cinema, Om Shanti ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #JayaPrakashReddy pic.twitter.com/ZcyQr2b2Sh

Thank you for all the entertainment #Jayaprakashreddy garu.. deepest condolences, prayers & strength to the family and the loved ones. #RIP https://t.co/53rx0twBBp

