Tamar Braxton’s Fiance Files Restraining Order Amid Alleged Domestic Violence

David Adefeso has filed documents to seek legal protection against his bride-to-be, only a couple months after she was hospitalized following a suicide attempt.

Tamar Braxton‘s fiance has filed a request for a protective order against the R&B singer and reality TV star amid concerns of domestic violence.

According to TMZ, David Adefeso lodged the paperwork in a Los Angeles court on Tuesday (08Sep20), although it’s not clear what exactly prompted him to seek legal protection.

Representatives for Tamar have yet to comment on the news.

The restraining order request is the latest drama in Tamar’s personal life as she continues to recover following a suicide attempt in July (20).

Financier Adefeso found the “Love and War” star unresponsive in their Los Angeles hotel suite and called emergency services for help after she reportedly ingested a cocktail of prescription drugs and alcohol.

The “Braxton Family Values” star subsequently blamed the “toxic” reality TV industry for her mental health struggles and publicly praised her man as her “angel” for supporting her through the rough period, during which she had feuded with WE tv network bosses over contract issues regarding her new series, “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!“, in which Adefeso features.

She also confirmed their engagement following months of rumours.

Braxton, 43, was previously married to her former manager, Vince Herbert, the father of her seven-year-old son Logan, and had a two-year union to composer Darrell ‘Delite’ Allamby from 2001 to 2003.