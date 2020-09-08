Tamar Braxton’s Boyfriend Files for Restraining Order Against Her

“I’m so grateful,” Braxton continued. “I was in our home lifeless & I’m sure finding me the way that you did couldn’t have been easy.”

She also defended him, adding, “Know that people coming at you saying all this crazy stuff, isn’t easy for me. People have called you every name in the book, to deflect from what’s really been going on…Through this entire time, you have held my hand, heard my cries, held me when I have been weak. You have had my ENTIRE back.”

“I will not allow anyone to call you controlling or ‘that’s that African man’ like I don’t have a mind of my own,” she declared, “cause without THIS African man, I simply would not be here.” Braxton’s post has since been deleted.

The two, who have been dating since 2018, made their red carpet debut as a couple in April 2019.