Tamar Braxton Accuses Fiance David Adefeso of Assault and Murder Threat

The ‘Braxton Family Values’ star and her fiance allegedly get into a heated altercation as they are on the way to check her into a mental health facility for treatment.

After David Adefeso files restraining order against Tamar Braxton amid concerns of domestic violence, the R&B singer claims that he was actually the aggressor. A new report suggests that Tamar has accused her fiance of assaulting her and even threatening to kill her.

Sources close to the “Braxton Family Values” star shared to The Blast that the pair got into a heated altercation as they were on the way to check the reality TV star into a mental health facility for treatment. The fight allegedly started after “Tamar questioned Adefeso about a recent about an Instagram he shared featuring her 7-year-old son, Logan Herbert.”

The outlet continued to share that at one point of their argument, Tamar told David he was “around for the wrong reasons and could not be trusted.” The “All the Way Home” songstress went on to claim that David became “irate, threatening not only her life but his own.” It was also said that David told Tamar that they are going to end up in a “murder-suicide.”

Things took a violent turn during the argument as he “grabbed her hard” on the arms to the point it caused bruising. Meanwhile, Tamar said that “she only grabbed onto him AFTER he got physical.”

The sources went on to insist that “any claims that Ms. Braxton was the aggressor and/or abusive are completely false and have no merit. David Adefeso has been upset and abusive since seeing his own true colors on Tamar’s upcoming television show and has been taking it out on Tamar ever since.”

Prior to this, David Adefeso filed a restraining order against Tamar in a Los Angeles court although it’s not clear what exactly prompted him to seek legal protection. The restraining order request is the latest drama in Tamar’s personal life as she continues to recover following a suicide attempt in July.