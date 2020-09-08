Takeda Divests Select Non-Core Assets in Europe to Cheplapharm for Approximately $562 million USD

Article content continued

J.P. Morgan Securities plc (“J.P. Morgan”), which is authorized in the United Kingdom by the Prudential Regulation Authority (the “PRA”) and regulated by the PRA and the Financial Conduct Authority, is acting as financial adviser exclusively for Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG and no one else in connection with this transaction and will not regard any other person as its client in relation to this transaction and will not be responsible to anyone other than Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG for providing the protections afforded to clients of J.P. Morgan or its affiliates, nor for providing advice in relation to this transaction or any other matter or arrangement referred to herein.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any materials distributed in connection with this press release may contain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions regarding Takeda’s future business, future position and results of operations, including estimates, forecasts, targets and plans for Takeda. Without limitation, forward-looking statements often include words such as “targets”, “plans”, “believes”, “hopes”, “continues”, “expects”, “aims”, “intends”, “ensures”, “will”, “may”, “should”, “would”, “could” “anticipates”, “estimates”, “projects” or similar expressions or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions about many important factors, including the following, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements: the economic circumstances surrounding Takeda’s global business, including general economic conditions in Japan and the United States; competitive pressures and developments; changes to applicable laws and regulations; the success of or failure of product development programs; decisions of regulatory authorities and the timing thereof; fluctuations in interest and currency exchange rates; claims or concerns regarding the safety or efficacy of marketed products or product candidates; the impact of health crises, like the novel coronavirus pandemic, on Takeda and its customers and suppliers, including foreign governments in countries in which Takeda operates, or on other facets of its business; the timing and impact of post-merger integration efforts with acquired companies; the ability to divest assets that are not core to Takeda’s operations and the timing of any such divestment(s); and other factors identified in Takeda’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and Takeda’s other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available on Takeda’s website at: https://www.takeda.com/investors/reports/sec-filings/ or at www.sec.gov. Takeda does not undertake to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or any other forward-looking statements it may make, except as required by law or stock exchange rule. Past performance is not an indicator of future results and the results or statements of Takeda in this press release may not be indicative of, and are not an estimate, forecast, guarantee or projection of Takeda’s future results.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200908005451/en/

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Christopher O’Reilly

[email protected]

+81 (0) 3-3278-2306

Media:

Japanese Media

Kazumi Kobayashi

[email protected]

+81 (0) 3-3278-2095

Media outside Japan:

Justine Grosvenor

[email protected]

+1 872-226-6701

#distro