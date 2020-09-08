‘Supernatural’: Jensen Ackles Talks Streaming Revival

Having trouble accepting that Supernatural‘s series finale is fast approaching? Well, according to star Jensen Ackles, you might not be without Dean and Sam Winchester for long, even after the long-running CW drama signs off on Thursday, Nov. 19.

Speaking with Michael Rosenbaum on his “Inside of You” podcast, Ackles echoed his comments from the August 2019 Television Critics Association press tour that the series is bidding adieu — for now. “I’ve always thought that there was a possibility of five years down the road, getting the call and saying, ‘Hey, let’s do a little short-order action for a streaming network and bring it back for six episodes,’” Ackles told Rosenbaum.

“I do feel like this isn’t the long goodbye right now,” he continued. “I feel like this is, ‘Let’s hang this in the closet for now, and we’ll dust her off down the road a bit.’”

Speaking of the road, Ackles confirmed that when the show wraps, he will be taking home the “hero” Baby Impala that he and co-star Jared Padalecki drove most prominently. “I’m gonna clean her up, but not change anything,” Ackles shared. “I’m gonna need to add an air conditioning unit because we live in Texas. I’m probably gonna get some new speakers, a radio system in there that actually works. But everything else, I’m gonna leave the creak in the doors, the splits in the seats.”

Ackles also dropped a fun bit of trivia about the almost-casting of Dean and Sam’s dad, John Winchester. Because Jeffrey Dean Morgan was only 12 years older than his eldest TV son when he played the role in the pilot flashbacks, the producers wanted a different actor to portray the character when he came back into the story. “They actually went out to [Evil Dead vet] Bruce Campbell to play Present-Day Dad,” Ackles revealed. “That was the only person that they wanted. Ultimately, they couldn’t make it happen, whether it was [because of] schedule or whatever. So they kind of threw their hands up in the air, and they’re like, ‘Well, maybe we can just age Jeff up and have him come back and play an older version of himself.’”

Supernatural‘s delayed final seven episodes will begin airing on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8/7c on The CW.