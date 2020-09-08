Steelworkers Union Urges Federal Strategy for Stronger, Greener Canadian Aluminum Sector

Article content continued

The USW also is urging the Canadian government not to limit its retaliatory tariffs to U.S. exports of aluminum products, warning such an approach would threaten aluminum-processing jobs in Canada.

“We shouldn’t be shooting ourselves in the foot, or risking Canadian jobs,” said Neumann.

“By imposing its tariffs, the U.S. administration is violating the CUSMA and the terms of the joint statement on aluminum. So Canada need not be bound by the joint statement in implementing retaliatory measures,” he said.

The USW also is reiterating its opposition to any imposition of U.S. quotas on Canadian aluminum products, which would be unjustified and counterproductive to the CUSMA. The union also is calling on the Canadian government to consider carbon border adjustments to prevent dumping in Canada of carbon-intensive aluminum and other products from countries with weak environmental standards.

“In the short term, there is a need to strengthen the domestic industry and to support workers, particularly in the processing sector, who could be affected by U.S. tariffs,” Neumann said.

USW Quebec Director Dominic Lemieux said the federal government must seize the opportunity to ensure the long-term prosperity of the domestic aluminum industry and the communities it supports. The USW represents thousands of aluminum workers in Quebec, where the majority of Canada’s aluminum smelters are located.

“Canada can and must transform an unfair situation into a tremendous opportunity to make the domestic aluminum industry even stronger and greener,” Lemieux said. “ in the future will protect jobs today and for decades to come and will strengthen the Canadian economy.”

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200908005345/en/

Contacts

Ken Neumann, USW National Director, 416-544-5951

Clairandrée Cauchy, USW Communications (Montreal), 514-774-4001, [email protected]

Bob Gallagher, USW Communications (Toronto), 416-544-5966, 416-434-2221, [email protected]

#distro