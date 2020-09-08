Sonu Sood spills some golden rules for staying fit

Amidst the pandemic, Sonu Sood is hailed as a superhero for all his work for the common people to reach them back home. The actor is truly a gentleman and loves to reach out to people. Sonu Sood is also known for his amazing body and his dedication towards fitness. The actor loves to work out and we have often seen him flaunting his muscles in films like Dabangg and Happy New Year and leaving everyone drooling over his body.

When asked Sonu Sood about his dedication for workout and how he remains so fit, the actor spilled out some golden rules for his fitness. The actor said that he started working out young and was always in love with fitness. “I started working out when I was in college. For me going to the gym is like performing a daily ritual. I eat right and live a disciplined life. These are golden rules, which will keep you fit forever. As a child, I watched movies of Hollywood actors like Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger and dreamt of having a body like them. While studying engineering in Nagpur, I started attending a gym and the habit has stayed on.”

Now that’s really inspirational. That body which Sonu Sood often flaunts on Instagram is years’ work and complete dedication to remain fit, healthy and truly a genius. We love this man for many reasons and also being an inspiration for fitness.