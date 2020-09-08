Slack beats second-quarter revenue estimates By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

The Slack Technologies Inc. logo is seen on a banner outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during thew company's IPO in New York

() – Slack Technologies Inc (N:) beat quarterly revenue estimates on Tuesday as more companies signed on to its workplace messaging app to keep their employees working from home connected amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company’s revenue jumped nearly 49% to $215.9 million in the second quarter ended July 31, above analysts’ average estimate of $209.10 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company said net loss attributable to common stockholders narrowed to $74.8 million, or 13 cents per share, from $359.6 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.

