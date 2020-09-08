Shading London On Da Track? Summer Walker Dubs Her Boyfriend a ‘Childhood Trauma’

Instagram

Meanwhile, Meek Mill's baby mama Eliza Reign seems to amp up her recent feud with the 'Girls Need Love' singer by suggesting that her nightmarish relationship is 'karma.'

Summer Walker‘s on-and-off relationship with London On Da Track seemingly has hit a new low. After flaunting their rekindled romance over the summer, the R&B singer has complained about her unnamed boyfriend, whom she likened to her “childhood trauma.”

The 24-year-old lamented her supposed doomed romance on her Instagram Story post on Monday, September 7. “I really thought this was gonna be a good year but it turned out to be the WORST YEAR EVER,” she complained.

She went on sharing, “Literally like the saddest day of my life.” Blaming her poor judgment in picking a boyfriend, she admitted, “I have the worst taste in men, I like literally find my childhood trauma and then date it.”

While Summer didn’t name the boyfriend she was complaining about, many assumed that she was talking about London, whom she has been dating on and off since last year. After hinting at their reunion in May, their relationship was rocked by the rapper/songwriter’s paternity drama with his ex Dayira Jones.

In August, the record producer battled allegations that he cheated on his girlfriend Summer and got another woman pregnant, claiming, “Ain’t had no babies on my ol lady y’all need mind y’all business.” Speaking of his kids, he noted, “My blessings came before my commitment.”

Meanwhile, Meek Mill‘s baby mama Eliza Reign has seemingly weighed in on Summer’s recent Instagram Story following their feud over Eliza’s request for $53,000 monthly child support. Suggesting that the “Playing Games” songstress’ nightmarish romance is “karma,” she shared a post of the lyrics of Summer’s song “Karma”, which was set to the said song.

“I’m just here to do my job/ Nice to meet you, no running/ Please don’t fear me, I’m just karma,” read part of the lyrics which Eliza quoted in her Instagram Story.