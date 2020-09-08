Selena Gomez Told NikkieTutorials That All Of Her Exes Think She’s “Crazy,” And OMG

“Every one of my exes thinks I’m crazy, so I don’t care.”
It all started when Selena began gushing about her longtime makeup artist, Hung Vanngo.
“Like, he’ll be doing my makeup for my wedding,” she told Nikkie, and then checked an imaginary watch: “Which is…never gonna happen.”
“It’s hard in quarantine,” she explained, before quickly clarifying that she’s not looking for anyone to slide into her DMs, which she told Nikkie she does not read. “This is also not an invitation.”
“Oh, stop! You better take that back right now,” Nikkie told her in response. “Listen, if I can find a man, anyone can find a man.”
“No, it’s just funny,” she continued. “Because I release things that, like, say I want a boyfriend and stuff. And people say that, and I’m like, ‘No, I didn’t really mean it though.’ Guys are a lot of work.”
And Selena, who has some high profile exes including Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Orlando Bloom, and Nick Jonas, said she had absolutely no problem putting men on blast.
“Every one of my exes thinks I’m crazy, so I don’t care,” she said with a shrug.
“I am so dead. I am so dead,” Nikkie joked in response.
