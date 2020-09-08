Selena Gomez Reveals What Her Ex-Boyfriends Really Think About Her

Selena Gomez has dated some very famous men and, according to her, they don’t have the fondest thoughts about her post-split.

The superstar, who just recently entered the makeup space with her own beauty brand, spilled some tea during a virtual sit-down with YouTuber NikkieTutorials. The two beauty mavens chatted remotely as they did their makeup in a video Nikkie posted to her highly subscribed channel on Sept. 6.

While testing out Gomez’s newly launched Rare Beauty products, the two discussed a variety of other topics, including dating. After mentioning her makeup artist Hung Vanngo, Gomez joked, “He’ll be doing my makeup for my wedding…which is never gonna happen.”

Though the star laughed off her quip, she did confirm that she’s not exactly looking for a special someone in her life right now. “It’s hard in quarantine…This is also not an invitation,” she clarified. “It’s just funny because I release things that say I want a boyfriend and stuff…I didn’t really mean it though. Guys are a lot of work.”