Selena Gomez Doesn’t Mind Being Labeled ‘Crazy’ by Her Exes

WENN/Instar

In a conversation with YouTube star NikkieTutorials, the ‘Lose You to Love Me’ singer opens up about her relationship status as she confesses that ‘it’s hard [to find a man] in quarantine.’

–

Selena Gomez doesn’t care what her exes think about her. While many boys are dying to date the actress/singer, the 28-year-old has revealed that almost all of her former boyfriends don’t have the best impressions of her.

“Every one of my exes thinks I’m crazy,” the “Princess Protection Program” star admitted in a conversation with makeup artist NikkieTutorials posted on the latter’s YouTube channel on Sunday, September 6. But the former Disney darling didn’t seem to be bothered by her exes’ opinions, adding, “So, I don’t care.”

In the video, Selena also opened up about her relationship status. Claiming that she is single and not so ready to mingle, she confessed, “It’s hard [to find a man] in quarantine,” before noting that it’s “not an invitation” for anyone to ask her out.

“It’s just funny that I release things that say I want a boyfriend and stuff … and I’m like, ‘I didn’t really mean it, though,’ ” she explained how her songs don’t really reflect her actual feelings. On why she’s not interested in dating right now, she shared, “Guys are a lot of work.”





Selena has in the past dated a number of high-profile celebrities, namely Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and Nick Jonas. She was also rumored to be in a relationship with Orlando Bloom and Niall Horan, though the One Direction member denied they ever hooked up.

While she’s not in love at the moment, Selena is keeping herself busy with her new business venture after launching her own makeup brand, Rare Beauty. “This area has always been a part of my life. I’ve been working since I was seven. And as I got older and started working on my show [‘Wizards of Waverly Place‘], it was such an important part of my character. And then music became a part of my life, and I realized [makeup] was crucial to the entire story of a music video,” she recently told Cosmopolitan magazine about what inspired her to launch Rare Beauty.

“But I started noticing when I would get to the place where I’d compare myself to other people or when I’d look in the mirror and think, ‘Okay, what can I do to look this way?’ ” she explained. “So I wanted to find a way to make this brand into a community-into a lifestyle that’s beyond makeup.”

“It’s about talking about makeup and the relationship you have [with it]. I don’t want this to be about me,” she added of her goal with her makeup brand. “I know obviously it’s created by me, but I would be more proud to see the mission we have behind it as well as enjoy it.”