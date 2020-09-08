Sanjjanaa Galrani taken into custody for questioning in the drug case



Sandalwood actress Sanjjanaa Galrani was taken to the Central Crime Branch headquarters by the Bengaluru police earlier today in connection with the drug case. The CCB took her into custody after a search and seizure operation was conducted at her residence. The police revealed that Rahul Shetty who has already been arrested in the same case gave the police information about Sanjjanaa and after they searched her residence she was taken into custody.





The CCB said, “Rahul,rsquo;s job was to bring in celebrities to these parties. He would get a commission from the profits made. He would also procure drugs which the celebrities consumed. He and Sanjjanaa were good friends and have attended several parties together.” Keep watching this space for more updates on the case.

