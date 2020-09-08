Sanjay Dutt resumes shooting for Shamshera, will move to US in December

Last month Sanjay Dutt had announced a break from his work commitments due to health reasons. He was diagonised with fourth stage lung cancer and wanted to focus on his health. However today a leading daily reports that Sanjay Dutt has already started working on Yash Raj Films’s Shamshera.

Sanjay Dutt has three back-to-back projects which were stalled due to lockdown. He had a few days of work left on Shamshera and also on KGF Chapter 2. Sanjay Dutt also had some dubbing left on Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India. Despite starting his initial treatment at a hospital in Mumbai, the actor has now decided to finish off his pending work. He plans to leave for the US for further treatment in December.

A source reveals to the daily saying, “Sanjay sir had two days’ patchwork shoot left before Karan (Malhotra) could call it a wrap on the dacoit drama. Producer Aditya Chopra had requested the actor to take his time before returning to the set.”



The makers made sure that the shoot that involved Sanjay Dutt was conducted with minimal crew and best safety measures were ensured. The source adds further saying that everyone had to undergo a COVID test before thye joined Dutt on the floor.

Meanwhile talking about his treatment, the family has decided to fly down to US in December when his kids Shahraan and Iqra have winter holidays. “After several discussions, Sanju and Maanayata have decided to pursue treatment at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in December as his children, Shahraan and Iqra, will have their winter holidays then. Sanju wants his kids by his side as he battles the illness,” tells the source.