Sanjana Sanghi shares a golden advice for foodies

We all remember Sanjana Sanghi from Rockstar where she played Nargis Fakhri feisty young sister. Years later, she made her full-fledged Bollywood debut as a lead with Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara. The release of her debut film however, was a rather bitter sweet experience for young Sanjana since she was also dealing with the tragic demise of her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput.

Recently, during an interview with a leading daily, Sanjana gave out a golden health advice that should be followed by everyone. When the actor was asked about one health tip she lives by, she stated, “Junk is bad but don’t ever feel that you can’t eat a lot of food. Just make sure it’s healthy, home food.”



Sanjana definitely makes it clear that starving is not the answer if you’re looking to get in shape. Follow a diet consisting of healthy food instead and you’ll be more than happy with the results. Eating to your heart’s content is another added bonus when you’re eating healthy.