Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs. Galaxy S20 Ultra: Which should you buy?

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs. Galaxy S20 Ultra Size, display and specs

As the “Ultra” names would suggest, there’s a whole lot shared between these two phones. They’re built with the same main components and features, with only small differences. You get the same RAM and storage, SD card slot, fingerprint sensor, speakers, connectivity, IP68 resistance, and more. The Note 20 Ultra’s display is a small step ahead with its dynamic refresh rate, but that should help get a little better longevity out of its 10% smaller 4,500 mAh battery.

Category Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Galaxy S20 Ultra Operating System Android 10

One UI 2.5 Android 10

One UI 2.5 Display 6.9-inch

AMOLED

3088 x 1440

120Hz refresh rate 6.9-inch

AMOLED

3200 x 1440

120Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Memory 12GB LPDDR5 12GB LPDDR5

16GB Storage 128GB

512GB 128GB

512GB Expandable Storage Yes Yes Rear Camera 1 108MP primary

f/1.8

OIS 108MP primary

f/1.8

OIS Rear Camera 2 12MP telephoto

f/3.0

5X optical zoom 48MP telephoto

f/3.5

4X optical zoom Rear Camera 3 12MP ultra-wide

f/2.2 12MP ultra-wide

f/2.2 Front Camera 10MP

f/2.2 40MP

f/2.2 Security In-screen ultrasonic fingerprint sensor In-screen ultrasonic fingerprint sensor Audio Stereo speakers

USB-C Stereo speakers

USB-C Battery 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charging 25W wired

15W wireless 45W wired

15W wireless Water Resistance IP68 IP68 Dimensions 77.2 x 164.8 x 8.1 mm 76.0 x 166.9 x 8.8 mm Weight 208 g 220 g

The differences are subtle, but the Note 20 Ultra has the upper hand.

There are subtle differences in the design, but you can see they were cut from the same cloth. The Note 20 Ultra is considerably more squared-off, whereas the S20 Ultra is more rounded. The Note’s back glass is a matte texture as well, which makes it look nicer but is a bit more slippery than the glossy back on the S20. Otherwise, all of the ports and buttons are the same, leading to a very familiar layout. There are subtle differences in size, though, and surprisingly the Note 20 Ultra is the smaller of the two — only by a few millimeters, and about 5% in weight, but it’s smaller.

Where there used to be a slight difference in software as well, the S20 Ultra recently received an update from One UI 2.1 to 2.5, bringing it up to speed with the Note 20 Ultra. With the update comes welcome additions like Wireless DeX, allowing you to cast either phone’s display to a Miracast-compatible TV with a few simple taps.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs. Galaxy S20 Ultra Cameras

The cameras are mostly the same, but with two notable changes. The S20 Ultra has been criticized for its weak auto focus, and the Note 20 Ultra aims to address that with a new laser auto focusing system. The Note also has an entirely different telephoto camera, with a 5X optical zoom to the S20’s 4X, and a wider aperture paired with larger pixels to ideally take better photos at 5-15X. The only potential downside is those long zoom shots, where the S20 Ultra’s 48MP sensor will do better; but “better” is relative, as the camera’s not shown to be very effective beyond 25X anyway.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs. Galaxy S20 Ultra Which should you buy?

Samsung set itself up for a weird situation when it priced the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra under the S20 Ultra because, frankly, at the full retail price there’s little reason to buy the S20 Ultra. The Note 20 Ultra introduces improved auto focus for the camera, and a better zoom camera, which addresses the main concerns about the S20 Ultra. It’s also subtly smaller, and a bit lighter, than the S20 Ultra. You also get the S Pen — for free! — which brings its own value to the equation.

The Note 20 Ultra is the better buy … unless you want to save more and go with the S20+.

The only concern when choosing the Note 20 Ultra is the battery, which is 10% smaller than the S20 Ultra. However, the S20 Ultra already gets great battery life, and the hope is that the Note 20 Ultra’s dynamic refresh rate display will allow it to be a bit more conservative on the power front. If that works out as expected, it makes the Note 20 Ultra the better buy, hands-down.

The question you need to ask yourself is whether you should be looking at the Galaxy S20+ instead. It’s a little smaller than the Note 20 Ultra, but it’s also less expensive — so if you don’t need the S Pen, you can save even more money and get the same core Galaxy experience.

