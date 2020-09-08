Saints reportedly nearing extension with Alvin Kamara

Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints are reportedly “close” to reaching a deal that would keep the running back with the team for the long term.

Kamara is in the fourth and final year of his rookie deal and is set to make only $2.38 million this season. In his three seasons in the league, Kamara has proven to be a dynamic playmakers and has become one of the most underpaid players in the league.

Rather than test the free-agent market after the season, Kamara seems to prefer to get locked up by New Orleans sooner rather than later and now it looks like it may get done, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporting that the two sides are hopeful that they can “finalize [the deal] in the next few days.”

“The deal would silence any recent trade speculation and keep Kamara in New Orleans during the prime of his career,” Schefter wrote on Twitter.

There has been much speculation about Kamara’s future with the Saints this offseason, as some have said that New Orleans is determined to lock up Kamara, while others have claimed the team might be willing to trade him for the right price. After reports of Kamara holding out surfaced, the running back publicly denied those rumors and made it clear he would play this season, with or without an extension.

“I ain’t never held out in my life,” Kamara said. “That’s about it. I came to the building every day. That’s all I’ve got to say.”